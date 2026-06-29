Shefali Shah shares the golden rule she’s teaching her sons: “You treat others in exactly the way you expect to be treated yourself”

Shefali Shah recently spoke at Barkha Dutt's convention in London, where she opened up about her journey as a mother to two sons. When asked what kind of men she hopes they grow up to become, the actress shared the core values and life lessons she has always tried to instill in them.

Shefali Shah shares the golden rule she’s teaching her sons: “You treat others in exactly the way you expect to be treated yourself”

Reflecting on her parenting approach, Shefali said, “It's a continuous process of correcting, discussing , arguing, listening, understanding their point of view, and probably still be ready to fail and say they didn't get me. But it's fine, they will get it at some point of time. Though I would still like to believe that my boys are based with basic values, which are about chivalry, and kindness and feminism. These are not medals, these are just honestly basic values.”

She further explained that she prefers keeping her advice simple rather than giving long lectures. “Kids do have a very limited capacity of listening, and they tend to lose interest, so I figured that there isn't any point in giving them gyaan. So all I told them very simply was, you treat others in exactly the way you expect to be treated yourself. Whether it's a man or a woman!”

Speaking about the importance of mutual respect at home, Shefali concluded, “I was just thinking of how certain things are considered a privilege, which are actually basic necessities, like kindness, respect , being treated at par or even above! Like if my son's did something , I never shy away from appreciating them, or even apologizing when I am wrong. Because these are basic necessities!”

Shefali Shah has often spoken about her parenting philosophy, which focuses on guiding her sons with compassion, equality, and respect. Through her thoughtful approach and emphasis on fundamental values, the actress continues to inspire both on-screen and in real life.

Also Read : Shefali Shah’s ‘Dear Husbands’ post puts focus on emotional balance in marriage

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.