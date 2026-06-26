Kriti Sanon on industry comparisons: “The only race that I’m in is that I want to do better than what I have done before”

Kriti Sanon has opened up about how she views success in an industry often driven by comparisons, box office numbers, and constant debates on rankings. The actress, who is currently seen in Cocktail 2, said she prefers to focus on her own growth as a performer rather than competing with others.

Kriti Sanon on industry comparisons: “The only race that I’m in is that I want to do better than what I have done before”

Speaking about the conversations surrounding competition among actresses and the pressure of staying ahead, Kriti shared that she believes confidence and self-awareness are key to navigating such discussions. According to the actress, her biggest competition has always been with herself and not with her contemporaries.

Sharing her perspective, Kriti said, "Yeah, it is. If you just know what you're doing, what you want to do in life and where you're headed. If you're secure in yourself, none of it matters. These are just traction-related conversations, which people use to make others feel insecure. Everyone brings something different to the table. There's no one way of doing a scene. The only race that I'm in is that I want to do better than what I have done before. I genuinely want to grow and I want the next performance to feel like, 'Oh, this is her best,' or 'This is better than the previous one.' That is an achievement to me because that charts my growth."

The actress' remarks underline her approach towards choosing projects and evaluating her career. Rather than looking at external benchmarks, Kriti believes that consistent improvement and creative evolution are the real indicators of success. Her comments also come at a time when conversations around competition in the film industry continue to dominate social media.

Kriti is currently enjoying the theatrical run of Cocktail 2, in which she plays Ally. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy-drama is co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films. A spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Shot across Sicily, Delhi, and Gurugram, the film went on floors in August 2025, wrapped production in January 2026, and was released in theatres on June 19, 2026.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon calls Shahid Kapoor an “intelligent actor”, says he can even direct a film

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