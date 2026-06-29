Seth Rogen on collaborating with Olivia Wilde in The Invite, “She and I excelled at arguing with each other”

The Invite, directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, is set to release in India on July 10, 2026. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton, and is a character-driven drama about the unspoken tensions within modern relationships.

Seth Rogen on collaborating with Olivia Wilde in The Invite, “She and I excelled at arguing with each other”

Speaking about her co-star, Wilde said, “Seth has this extraordinary ability to ground the most outrageously comic scenarios in such honesty. It’s like he has a pact with the audience where he respects them, but will never underestimate their intelligence. He’s sort of a comedy scientist who happens to have this deeply personal and emotional connection to the audience. With Seth as Joe, I wanted to warm people up with comedy, and then pierce their hearts with grounded emotional honesty.”

Responding to Wilde’s comments, Rogen described what drew him to the project. He said, “When she described what she was hoping to do with The Invite, I was interested in that collaborative process, developing the characters together over time and then reworking the script based on the new ideas that were emerging. That felt like a great way to capture something special and unique, and she and I excelled at arguing with each other. Also, I tend to thrive comedically in situations where there’s a lot of tension and pressure and an underlying doom of some sort, and this was perfect for that.”

The Invite is written and directed by Olivia Wilde and brought to India by PVRINOX Pictures. The film releases in cinemas across India on July 10, 2026.

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