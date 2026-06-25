Actress Kriti Sanon has spoken about working with Shahid Kapoor in their much talked-about film Cocktail 2, describing him as an actor with a deep understanding of filmmaking that extends well beyond performance.

Kriti Sanon calls Shahid Kapoor an “intelligent actor”, says he can even direct a film

The two have previously shared screen space in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Cocktail 2 marks their second collaboration. Sanon noted that both films have placed them in the rom-com space, a contrast to the intense roles Shahid is also known for.

She said: “He’s such an intelligent actor. I genuinely believe that he can actually direct a film. I would love him to direct a film because he has so much knowledge of filmmaking. We’ve seen him in intense roles. The two films that I’ve done with him have been relaxed, happy and chill in the rom-com space. So, we kind of sometimes talk about, ‘Let’s do something intense now,’ because I want to see the intense side of Shahid. He doesn’t like rehearsing too much. He doesn’t like being bound by lines or bound by conventional approaches. He likes to flow with it and make something seem real and natural. In this film especially, he’s let go of the super-intelligent side of him.”

Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film was released theatrically on June 19, 2026.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon reveals why Veronica was her favourite character from Cocktail; says, “There was a whole arc and many layers to her character”

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