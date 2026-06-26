Maheep Kapoor has candidly spoken about the challenges of stepping into the limelight at the age of 48 with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality star revealed that making her on-screen debut later in life came with immense pressure, online trolling and constant scrutiny, making it one of the most vulnerable phases of her life.

Maheep Kapoor opens up about facing trolls at 48 after Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives released: “It wasn’t easy”

Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Maheep admitted that the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance is very real, especially for women in the entertainment industry. Recalling how filmmaker Karan Johar approached her for the reality show, she shared that she was already navigating the emotional and physical changes that come with ageing.

"100%. Bollywood Wives happened to me when I was 48. It is a very insecure time for a woman. We are ageing, pre-menopause. And when Karan told me, I was like, 'Couldn't you have come a bit earlier?' Then, on top of this, suddenly you are scrutinised, you get those trolls and have people pointing out your flaws."

Maheep revealed that the backlash on social media was relentless and often came from women as well, something that initially shocked her. However, over time, she realised that such criticism often stems from personal insecurities rather than genuine judgment.

"I was bombarded with that and all I wanted to say was, 'Screw you.' What surprised me was that there were a lot of women among the trolls as well. Now, I realise it stems from a lot of insecurity. It's a privilege to get older. Women should be proud of it, own it and flaunt it. After Bollywood Wives, I became a little more ruthless. I was out there in middle age, not in my 20s, when I was very hot. To put yourself out there in your late 40s isn't easy."

Maheep, who is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor and is the mother of Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, became a household name through Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix reality series, backed by Karan Johar, follows the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, and has successfully completed three seasons.

Despite the harsh criticism that accompanied her public debut, Maheep's journey has made her more confident and resilient. Her reflections serve as a reminder that ageing should be embraced rather than feared, and that women should take pride in every stage of life instead of feeling pressured by unrealistic beauty standards.

Also Read : Soha Ali Khan opens up about experiencing perimenopause on All About Her: “I suddenly put on weight, had acne and insomnia”

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