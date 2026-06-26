Actor Ishaan Khatter marked another significant milestone in his international career as he attended the opening night of the Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues in France, where he is serving as a member of the prestigious international jury. The festival, held on the scenic Basque coast, opened amid a summer heatwave and drew an impressive gathering of Hollywood stars and celebrated European filmmakers.

Ishaan Khatter joins Kristen Stewart on prestigious Biarritz Film Festival Jury

Now in its fourth edition, the six-day festival has established itself as a platform dedicated to championing emerging talent and the next generation of filmmakers. This year, the international jury is headed by acclaimed actor and filmmaker Kristen Stewart, with Ishaan Khatter joining an esteemed panel comprising Canadian actor Whitney Peak, French actor-director Raphaël Quenard, French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, French actor Suzy Bemba, Italian filmmaker Carolina Cavalli, and British actor Esmé Creed-Miles.

Ishaan's presence at the festival highlights his growing recognition on the global stage. The actor is the only Indian representative on this year's jury, further strengthening his international profile after earning acclaim for his recent projects and expanding his footprint in world cinema.

The opening ceremony witnessed a strong turnout of international stars, reflecting the festival's rising stature among global film events. Over the years, Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues has become known for celebrating youthful storytelling and fresh cinematic voices while bringing together established artists and promising newcomers from across the world.

As a jury member, Ishaan will be involved in evaluating films from emerging filmmakers throughout the festival, contributing to discussions that spotlight innovative storytelling and contemporary cinema. His appointment alongside internationally acclaimed artists such as Kristen Stewart further underscores the increasing global recognition of Indian talent at prestigious film festivals.

The Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues will continue until June 28, featuring a diverse lineup of films and events that celebrate the future of world cinema while fostering cultural exchange among filmmakers and audiences alike.

Also Read : The Rise and Rise of Ishaan Khatter: From critical acclaim to global recognition

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