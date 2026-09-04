Kriti Kharbanda has caught the attention of her fans with a series of cryptic Instagram Stories, hinting that something new could be on the way.

Kriti Kharbanda’s cryptic Instagram stories leave fans curious: “Something’s cooking”

The actress began by sharing a close-up selfie before posting a picture of a drink being poured into a glass, placed alongside a red notebook. The post featured the text, “Something’s cooking, good looking”, prompting speculation about what she might be planning.

Kriti then added another layer to the mystery with a picture of a handmade-style note that read, “I’m work in progress.” The vague updates have left fans curious about whether the actress is teasing an upcoming project or sharing a more personal development.

Kriti has not yet disclosed what exactly is “cooking.” However, the sequence of her Instagram Stories suggests that she may have something to announce in the near future. It could be related to her professional work, a new project, or something personal.

For now, the actress has kept the details under wraps, leaving fans to speculate about the meaning behind her posts. With no official announcement yet, fans will have to wait for Kriti to reveal what she has been hinting at.

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