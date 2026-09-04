Salman Khan jokingly warned his friend’s Bandra cafe to maintain prices, quality and hygiene, appearing to reference Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe.

Salman Khan jokes about sending Tukaram Mundhe to friend’s Bandra cafe over hygiene: “It’s done sis”

Salman Khan has found a humorous way to remind his friend to keep her newly opened Bandra cafe up to the mark. The actor shared a video of The Tuck Shop at Savio’s on his Instagram Story and paired his coffee refill request with a cheeky warning about prices, quality and hygiene.

Salman Khan jokes about sending Tukaram Mundhe to friend’s Bandra cafe over hygiene: “It’s done sis”

Sharing the cafe owner’s video, Salman wrote, “Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it's done sis.”

While Salman did not name the person he was referring to, the reference to “HIM” appears to point towards Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The actor’s message comes amid increased attention around Mundhe’s food safety inspections across the state.

Why Tukaram Mundhe was mentioned

Mundhe has been leading the Maharashtra FDA since May 2026 and has overseen a significant enforcement drive targeting food establishments. Between May 25 and July 31, the FDA inspected 3,137 establishments and suspended the licences of 165 establishments, according to figures shared by the department.

The inspections have covered restaurants, hotels, eateries and other food establishments, with authorities acting against violations involving food safety and hygiene.

Salman’s post also appeared to play on his familiar “It’s done, bro” catchphrase, signing off instead with “it’s done sis”.

The actor’s Instagram Story has since drawn attention online, with the unexpected reference to the FDA commissioner adding another layer to what was otherwise a simple request for a coffee refill.

Also Read: Ali Fazal gets his Salman Khan moment in Mirzapur: The Movie; Guddu Pandit goes shirtless, massy and full-on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.