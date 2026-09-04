The veteran actress also shared heartfelt birthday tributes for the late actor posted by friends, family and loved ones on social media.

Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband and former Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt social media tribute. The veteran actress took to Instagram Stories to share a photograph of herself with Rishi Kapoor from his final days abroad, remembering the actor on the occasion of his birthday.

Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary with unseen photo; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says, “I miss you every day”

Along with sharing the personal photograph, Neetu Kapoor also reposted several messages shared by friends, family friends and loved ones in memory of Rishi Kapoor. The tributes reflected the affection and memories that those close to the actor continue to cherish.

One of the posts featured an old photograph of Rishi Kapoor from the late 1970s and carried a heartfelt birthday message that read, “Gone too soon; memories live on... miss you my friend .. happy happy birthday Chintu”.

Another tribute came with a photograph featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and their friend Raj Bansal. The picture appears to have been taken in the early 1980s. The accompanying message read, “Missing my dearest friend Chintu on his Birth anniversary.”

Neetu Kapoor also reposted a birthday tribute shared by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima posted a monochrome photograph of herself with her parents and remembered her father with an emotional message. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa… The stars will shine a little brighter today for you… I miss you every day…”

Rishi Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable actors, passed away in April 2020 at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. His career spanned several decades, beginning as a child artist before he established himself as a leading actor with films including Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Karz and Prem Rog. He later transitioned into character-driven roles across films such as Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons and 102 Not Out.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980 after falling in love while working together in several films. The couple went on to build a family together and welcomed two children, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor. Their relationship remained one of Bollywood’s best-known marriages, with the two actors often sharing glimpses of their life together over the years. Even after Rishi Kapoor’s demise in 2020, Neetu Kapoor and their children have continued to remember him through heartfelt tributes and cherished memories.

Also Read: 46 years of Karz: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s enduring legacy, says, “A film becomes a classic when it continues to live in the hearts of audiences”

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