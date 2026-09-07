The film has collected Rs. 90.95 crores in its opening weekend itself.

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media to shower praise on Ali Fazal for his journey and hard work in Mirzapur The Movie. Sharing a heartfelt moment of the actor getting emotional, Kriti expressed how proud she was of him and celebrated the love he has received for his work.

Kriti Kharbanda appreciates Ali Fazal’s performance in Mirzapur The Movie, shares a heart-warming post: “This is a personal win”

In her post, Kriti wrote, “So so so proud of this boy, his journey and the hardwork he’s put in to be so damn deserving of all this love. Lill! Love you itna saara!” She also tagged Ali’s wife, Richa Chadha, adding, “Riches, I know for a fact, he couldn’t have done this without you!”

Calling it a personal victory, Kriti concluded her heartfelt message with, “This is a personal win! 🏆”, along with the hashtag #Mirzapur.

Her post reflects the admiration and affection she holds for Ali, while also acknowledging Richa Chadha’s support throughout his journey.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur The Movie has taken the box office by storm. It has earned an impressive Rs. 90.95 crores in its opening weekend itself. Apart from Ali Fazal, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal Chauhan among others.

Also Read: Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office: Film surpasses Awarapan 2; emerges as the 4th highest opening weekend grosser of 2026

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