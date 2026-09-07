Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the big screen with Haiwaan, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks Saif’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and also brings him back on screen with Akshay Kumar after 18 years. While details about the plot have largely been kept under wraps, Saif has now opened up about filming an intense action sequence for the film.

Saif Ali Khan opens up about performing his own action scenes in Haiwaan: “It was raw and kind of violent”

In Haiwaan, Saif plays a visually impaired character who is also trained in martial arts. Speaking about one of the action sequences, the actor revealed that the scene involves his character being attacked before eventually retaliating. "It's a scene with a great build-up because the characters torture and bash up my character, kicking and slapping him. As an audience, you want him to retaliate which he eventually does," Saif teased the role.

The actor also discussed the physicality involved in shooting the sequence and credited stunt master Silva for choreographing the fight. According to Saif, the scene was filmed without extensive use of visual effects or stunt doubles. He went on to add, "That fight was really well choreographed by Silva and there's no special effects added to it, there were no duplicates. There's very little fakery in these scenes. The room has broken glass everywhere. It was very raw and kind of violent and it was utterly exhausting because after that I had to lie down for two days.”

Saif further explained that the sequence did not rely on CGI or harness-based action and admitted that the physical demands left him exhausted. "I thought I was alright but I was exhausted because that is how intense the action scene was. It's wasn't CGI or harness backed action scenes, the fight scene is just raw. It was really lots of fun to perform," she shared.

While Saif had requested training ahead of the sequence, he said there was not much preparation in the lead-up to the shoot. Instead, he rehearsed some of the movements with the stunt director before filming.

"There wasn't much prep before the scene. I had asked for training, but it didn't work out like that. However, we did rehearse a couple of moves but the idea was to make it very raw. I remember, after the scene was shot, there was a lot of glass pieces on the floor from the broken photo frames and cupboards being smashed," he recalled.

Saif also acknowledged that the physical nature of the sequence came with some minor injuries, while highlighting how the action is connected to the narrative. "Luckily not too many injuries but there's always some cuts and bruises. However, the scene lands well in the film owing to the plot because you want him to bash those people who are being up after they've been so bad to him so it's really nicely done Silva is a master," Saif concluded.

Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Sayami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in crucial roles. The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 11.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher rock the show in Haiwaan title song releasing tomorrow

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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