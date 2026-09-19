In a new interview, the actress details her post-pregnancy skincare shift, barrier-focused routine and holistic wellness habits as she addresses changing beauty standards.

Katrina Kaif has opened up about her evolving skincare journey, revealing how post-pregnancy changes made her routine more careful and intentional. Her comments to The Hollywood Reporter arrive at a time when the actress has faced extensive trolling over her recent post-pregnancy appearance, making her beauty insights particularly resonant for fans navigating similar concerns.

Katrina Kaif opens up on beauty secrets amid trolling: “My skin became more sensitive post-pregnancy”

Katrina explained that her skin’s needs changed significantly after becoming a mother. “Post-pregnancy, my skin became even more sensitive, so it was a really tricky time because I had to understand what products were working for me. I found myself looking for products that felt soothing, calming and restorative,” she said.

This phase led her to prioritize barrier health in her regimen. Speaking about her own range of products, Kaif added, “It reinforced my belief that focusing on your barrier support and repair is so important, as it’s our skin’s first line of defence to environmental stressors.”

Reflecting on how her approach to beauty has evolved over the years, Katrina noted a shift from external stereotypes to internal well-being. “It’s changed a lot. When I started out early through my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole,” she stated.

She listed several non-negotiables that influence how her skin behaves: “A healthy diet, keeping the inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free daily hour of your morning and getting natural light first thing in the morning. It all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves. I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside.”

Katrina also emphasized the importance of being responsive to her skin’s changing needs. “I’ve learnt to be adaptable and responsive to what my skin needs at a particular phase or time. Stress, inflammation and environment all play a big factor. Sensitive skin can behave very differently from one day to the next,” she said.

At present, her focus is on hydration and resilience. “Right now, in this phase, I’m focusing on deep cellular hydration, supporting and strengthening my skin barrier and keeping it calm and resilient. Even makeup application is hugely improved when the skin is cared for,” Katrina added.

With her candid breakdown, the actress offers a blueprint that goes beyond products—centring on barrier care, lifestyle balance and self-trust in a phase of life that many women find confusing and highly scrutinized.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif expands Kay Beauty into skincare with Hydra Glaze Essence and Hydra Base Water Crème

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