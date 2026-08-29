The Dil Chahta Hai Reunion happened yesterday August 28 at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It was organized by Amazon Music and We Are Yuva. The event saw the presence of almost the entire team of the film – Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimpla Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa – get nostalgic on its 25 iconic years.

Aamir Khan slept 8 hours at Farhan Akhtar’s place after hearing 1st half of Dil Chahta Hai; filmmaker recalls, “He said, ‘I just need 15-minute power nap’”

Among the various hilarious incidents shared during the event, the one that stood out was Aamir listening to the narration of Dil Chahta Hai for the second time. “Aamir had heard the script before he went to shoot Lagaan,” shared Farhan. “Then after six months, he was coming back to Bombay. He said ‘Yaar, I want to hear the script again. I just want to be familiar with it again’. I said cool. He said, ‘I am going to land at so and so time. I will just go home, shower quickly and come to your house and I will hear the script.’”

Farhan continued, “So, he came home and we narrated the first half. And obviously, the schedule of Lagaan must have been so demanding because of where they were shooting and how the shoot was going. He was so exhausted when he came home, that roughly about 11:30 in the morning, he said, after the first half was done, ‘Guys, I just need a 15-minute power nap. Wake me up in 15 minutes with a chai and then we will hear the second half’. And he went to sleep. We gave a pillow, blanket and bedsheet.”

What Farhan shared next brought the house down. “After that, we tried to wake him up; he woke up at 8 in the evening,” recalled the filmmaker. “At 8 in the evening, we were downstairs and having our chai and drinking out beer. Aamir comes up and says, ‘How much did a sleep?’”

While the whole venue was in splits, Aamir said calmly, “Yes, I remember that. I am a heavy sleeper.”

Also Read: Dil Chahta Hai’s initial script was written ENTIRELY in English, reveals Aamir Khan; says, “I was sure when I hear the Hindi version, I am going to CRINGE”

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