The actress's Instagram caption on infidelity comes at the time when Sunita Ahuja's own remarks on loyalty and "dhokebaaz" partners have been making the news.

Kashmera Shah has stirred speculation online with a cryptic Instagram post about infidelity, coming at a time when a video of Govinda visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alongside actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has gone viral. Komal Rani is set to star opposite Govinda as the leading lady in his upcoming film Roopa.

Kashmera Shah drops cryptic post on ‘homebreakers’; sparks speculation amid Govinda-Komal Rani viral video

Taking to Instagram, Kashmera shared a picture of herself in a white ensemble, sipping coffee, but it was her caption that drew widespread attention. Without naming anyone directly, the post read, "I can't believe that people are glamorizing and posting about 'a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolizing men that leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness #kashmerashah #family #cheating #marriage #wife."

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Given the timing of the post, coinciding with the viral video of Govinda and Komal Rani together at the pandal, many fans and social media users questioned whether the caption was a coincidence or a pointed remark.

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Notably, rumours about tensions in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage have circulated for several years. Sunita has also repeatedly addressed the subject of infidelity across various platforms. Recently, following the Ganpati celebrations, Sunita was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she once again touched upon the topic of loyalty, stating, "Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are deceitful)," a remark that further fuelled ongoing speculation.

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Earlier this year, reports had also suggested that Sunita Ahuja and Govinda were considering a legal separation, with divorce rumours doing the rounds. However, it was later learnt that Sunita had withdrawn her petition.

Adding another layer to the speculation, Govinda was notably absent from this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence, with Sunita celebrating the festival alongside their children, Yashvardhan and Tina. Kashmera Shah, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, was among the guests who attended the celebrations with her children.

Neither Govinda nor Sunita Ahuja have issued any official statement addressing the ongoing speculation, and Kashmera Shah's post has not been confirmed to be directed at any specific individual.

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Sunita Ahuja reunite on sets of comedy cooking reality show signalling end of family rift

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