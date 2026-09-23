Kanika Dhillon is soaking in the extraordinary response to Gandhari, but the film’s Week 2 performance appears to have given her a different kind of high. The Taapsee Pannu starrer jumped from 5.9 million views in its first week to a staggering 9.6 million in Week 2, transforming what was already a strong opening into a genuine word-of-mouth success.

EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Dhillon on Gandhari’s 9.6 million Week 2 views: “There is no greater joy than discovering a new audience base”

For Dhillon, who has served as writer and producer on the film, the surge was particularly gratifying because it represented the audience taking ownership of the story. “As a writer producer, it was double the excitement, when I realized that the word of mouth and the audience response to the film is taking it from global number three to global number one in the second week,” Dhillon says in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

What made the response even more meaningful was the fact that Gandhari did not merely sustain its initial audience. It expanded its reach in the second week, eventually emerging as the highest single-week viewed Indian Netflix Original film and reaching the Global No. 1 position on the Non-English Movies chart.

Dhillon admits that such numbers come with a mixture of happiness and humility. “It is phenomenal when, you know, when you make a film which is audience-forward, and it gets that acceptance and love from the audience,” she says.

For the filmmaker, however, the success is less about resting on the numbers and more about using the experience to push herself creatively. “And, you know, it makes you, also, humbled by all the love and the numbers. So, you work harder on your next story,” she adds.

That sentiment perhaps explains why Gandhari’s success matters beyond its viewership figures. The film has given Dhillon something every storyteller hopes for — evidence that an unconventional story can find an audience and, more importantly, that the audience can help carry it further.

With the film continuing to travel globally, Dhillon is choosing to look ahead rather than simply celebrate the milestone. For her, the biggest takeaway from Gandhari is the responsibility that comes with being heard and the motivation to return with a story that can create an even stronger connection.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon celebrate Gandhari success with Netflix as it marks their third successful collaboration

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