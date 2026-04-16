Surprise reunion on Laughter Chefs marks fresh start for this family as they insist that everything is healed and forgotten.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah have officially ended their long-standing feud with his uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja. The reconciliation came as a pleasant surprise when Sunita Ahuja made an appearance on the reality comedy-cooking show Laughter Chefs, marking the first public reunion of the family in years.

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Sunita Ahuja reunite on sets of comedy cooking reality show signalling end of family rift

Speaking to the paparazzi after the shoot, Krushna expressed his happiness over the unexpected development and acknowledged how significant the moment was for him and Kashmera. He said, “Mami coming was a very big surprise. Both of us had no idea. Thanks to her for agreeing. All the spice that the media has created over the last 10–12 years—we set it on fire and ended it by coming together today.”

Sunita Ahuja, in an emotional and candid statement, reflected on letting go of past grievances and embracing family bonds. She shared, “How long can I stay upset… after all, he is my son and she is my daughter-in-law… now they even have children. What’s the point now? We will enjoy life. And time is unpredictable. Nobody knowns what may happen tomorrow. We don’t even know if we will wake up the next morning. Now that we have met, we will celebrate and have fun together.”

Adding her own trademark flair, Kashmera Shah made a sharp and unapologetic remark, saying, “To all the haters—shame on you.” Her statement quickly grabbed attention online, reflecting the couple’s confidence as they move past the controversy.

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Krushna also praised Sunita’s presence on the show, calling her the “best guest” and revealing that she playfully roasted everyone on set, including him. He added that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting the episode, making it a memorable experience both personally and professionally.

For the uninitiated, the rift reportedly began around 2016 when Govinda and Sunita appeared on a comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma, which also featured Krushna. A joke made during the episode allegedly did not go down well with the couple, sparking tensions that escalated over the years with indirect remarks and public disagreements.

However, this recent reunion signals a clear closure to the chapter, with both sides choosing forgiveness over conflict. The family’s appearance together not only delighted fans but also underscored a simple message—time, indeed, can heal even the deepest wounds.

Also Read: Tina Ahuja on Govinda-Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: “Two years have not been great, there has been turbulence”

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