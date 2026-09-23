The actor talks about finding new sides of himself through his craft and making the shift from Brij Bhatti to Hemant.

Vijay Varma discusses his character in Lust Stories 3 whilst comparing it with his Matka King role: “My job as an actor is to keep offering something new”

Vijay Varma is currently receiving appreciation for his portrayal of Hemant in Lust Stories 3, which is now streaming. The actor’s latest release comes soon after Matka King, where he played Brij Bhatti, giving him an opportunity to move from an intense and layered character to a considerably lighter role.

Vijay Varma discusses his character in Lust Stories 3 whilst comparing it with his Matka King role: “My job as an actor is to keep offering something new”

Speaking about whether working on stories revolving around desire and intimacy has influenced his personal perspective on these subjects, Vijay said, “No, I’m serving a story. I served another story in Season 2 as well. My personal evolution is constantly going on, and I keep deep-diving into finding more about myself. I feel the more I know about myself and the surroundings I’m in, the better I’m able to soak in from the material that I’m reading.”

For Vijay, understanding himself and his changing experiences also plays an important role in his work as an actor. Explaining how he approaches each new character, he said, “My job as an actor is to keep offering something new, to keep finding something new. And I can only offer something new when I find something new within myself. I’m seeing sides of my mother and sister that I didn’t see before. I’m able to connect with my nieces and nephews in ways I couldn’t earlier,” he shared.

The actor further elaborated on how his experiences outside his professional life feed into his performances. “I feel the more fully and deeply I live my life, the more I’m able to resonate with the stories that I’m reading.”

While Matka King required Vijay to remain immersed in the world of Brij Bhatti for an extended period, Lust Stories 3 offered him a change in tone with Hemant. Reflecting on the transition between the two projects, Vijay said, “For me, Lust Stories 3 was a huge relief of sorts because I had been shooting for Matka King for around eight months. I was completely in it." Vijay recalled.

In Lust Stories 3, Vijay’s portrayal of Hemant marks a different side of his on-screen persona, with the character bringing a lighter energy compared to his role in Matka King. The actor’s back-to-back appearances in contrasting roles have also highlighted the range he brings to his performances.

With Lust Stories 3 now streaming, Vijay Varma continues to explore different characters while approaching each project as an opportunity to discover something new within himself.

Also Read: Vijay Varma announces Matka King season 2 with first episode script: “Ek aur baazi”

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