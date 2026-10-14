Kartik Aaryan has given fans a glimpse into his September through a new photo and video dump on social media. The actor’s carousel features moments from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his family, food outings and a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming film Captain India.

Kartik Aaryan shares “intermission” moments from September featuring Ganesh Chaturthi, National Award win, Captain India BTS and more!

Kartik opened the carousel with a selfie wearing an eye mask carrying the word “intermission”. He then shared several moments from his celebrations at home during Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor was seen dancing with his family to dhol beats, posing with the Ganesh idol and participating in the visarjan ceremony.

The photo dump also included a moment with filmmaker Kabir Khan, with the Chandu Champion director seen placing a medal around Kartik’s neck following their National Award win for the film.

From modak and golgappa to Captain India

Along with the festive celebrations, Kartik shared pictures of himself enjoying some of his favourite foods, including golgappa and modak.

The actor also offered a glimpse of his work on Captain India, which is scheduled to release in 2027. One of the pictures showed him inside the film’s vanity van, while another featured a letter from the crew addressed to him.

The letter read, “To Our Captain, May you continue to be a Champion and keep winning the Nation with your Talent and Hard work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan to play pilot in Captain India

In Captain India, Kartik is set to play Captain Rohan, a pilot who leads an evacuation mission from a war-torn country. The film is inspired by a real-life rescue operation and is expected to focus on the challenges surrounding the mission.

The actor’s latest update comes as he begins work on the project, giving audiences an early glimpse of his preparation and the film’s production.

On the work front, Kartik is also working on a film with Sreeleela, reportedly titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The musical drama is being directed by Anurag Basu and is currently in production. Further details about the project and its release are awaited.

Also Read: SCOOP: RN Kao, Gadadhari Bheem, Radha Krishna, & Kartik Aaryan’s next: Karan Johar expands theatrical slate for 2028

More Pages: Captain India Box Office Collection

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