Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in UK; says, “Miles away from home, but never away from Bappa”

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi miles away from home this year, as he is currently in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming film Captain India. While his professional commitments have taken him away from Mumbai during the festive occasion, Kartik admits to missing the celebrations back home and finding his own way to stay connected with the festival.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in UK; says, “Miles away from home, but never away from Bappa”

Sharing a picture of himself with a Ganesh idol, the actor expressed his emotions in a heartfelt caption, writing, “Miles away from home, but never away from Bappa! ❤️🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya!” His message reflects the emotional side of celebrating a festival away from family, friends and the familiar surroundings of Mumbai, while also highlighting his devotion to Lord Ganesha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Despite being in the UK, Kartik made sure that Ganesh Chaturthi did not pass without a festive touch. The actor gave fans a glimpse of his celebrations by sharing pictures featuring traditional modaks, a popular sweet associated with Lord Ganesha, along with Chhole Bhature. The food brought a familiar Indian flavour to the occasion and seemingly helped Kartik recreate a little bit of the festive atmosphere from back home.

Kartik has been balancing his professional commitments with the celebrations as he continues work on Captain India.

While the actor is spending the festival away from Mumbai, his social media posts show that he has kept Bappa close to him.

Also Read: From Outsiders to Rs 100 Crores Stars: Ali Fazal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and others who built their own path

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