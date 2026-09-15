Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan calls the game “unfair” after his nomination and questions the makers’ decision, sparking reactions from viewers.

Aasif Khan has questioned the makers of Bigg Boss 20 after being nominated for allegedly breaking a house rule. The contestant expressed his displeasure over the decision in the latest episode, calling the game “unfair” and questioning why some contestants were seemingly treated differently.

Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan calls game “unfair” after nomination, questions makers’ decision

Aasif's comments came during a conversation with fellow contestants Yung DSA, Rohed Khan and ScoutOp, who were also involved in breaking the rule. While discussing the nomination decision, Aasif made it clear that he was unhappy with the way the situation was handled.

Aasif Khan questions the nomination decision

During the conversation, Aasif said, “Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai.” He then questioned whether the makers were favouring certain contestants. Referring to some of the other housemates, he asked, “Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya?”

Aasif also argued that the nomination process would have been fair if all four contestants who had discussed the nominations had faced the same consequence. However, Yung DSA was exempted from the nomination as he was the captain of the house.

The disagreement over the rule and subsequent nomination has now become one of the talking points from the latest episode.

Will Salman Khan address Aasif’s comments?

Aasif's remarks have also triggered reactions among viewers, with some speculating that his comments about the makers could come up during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes typically see Salman addressing major developments and controversies from the house during the week. Whether Aasif's comments will be discussed in the upcoming episode remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 continues to air daily at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer praises Arijit Singh; says, “Wo crazypan ka baap hai”

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