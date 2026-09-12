From Outsiders to Rs 100 Crores Stars: Ali Fazal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and others who built their own path

Bollywood has often been associated with established film families and industry connections, but several actors have built successful careers without the advantage of a film lineage. Their journeys have been shaped by varied roles, consistent performances and projects that connected with audiences. From Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya becoming a widely recognised character to Rajkummar Rao finding major commercial success with Stree, these actors have gradually established their positions in Hindi cinema.

From Outsiders to Rs 100 Crores Stars: Ali Fazal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and others who built their own path

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal has followed a diverse career path, moving across independent films, mainstream Bollywood, international projects and streaming platforms. Over the years, he has taken on a range of roles and built a career that spans different formats and genres.

One of his most recognised characters came with Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. The role turned into an important part of his career and developed a strong following among viewers.

Guddu Bhaiya became a widely discussed pop-culture character, with his hairstyle, fashion and dialogues being referenced by fans. The character's popularity eventually extended beyond the streaming series.

That popularity reached the big screen with Mirzapur The Movie. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India during its opening run, marking a significant theatrical milestone for the franchise. Its performance also demonstrated how the popularity of a streaming character could translate into box-office interest.

For Ali Fazal, the success has further strengthened the connection between his portrayal of Guddu Bhaiya and the audience.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's career has developed without the backing of a film family. He gradually built recognition through projects that connected with younger audiences and established a relatable screen presence.

A major turning point came with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. By stepping into the franchise, Kartik took on the responsibility of leading a commercial entertainer and emerged as a strong box-office performer.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 significantly changed the scale of his career. It established him as a leading actor capable of carrying a major theatrical franchise.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa films also gave Kartik a recognisable franchise identity, allowing audiences to associate him with a character and series they were willing to return to theatres for. Following this success, he continued to take on bigger projects and strengthened his position in the commercial space.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao spent years building his reputation through performance-oriented roles before experiencing a major shift in his commercial journey.

That change came with Stree. The horror-comedy became a major box-office success, with the first instalment crossing the Rs 100 crores mark in India. Its performance showed how a combination of content, memorable characters and positive word of mouth could translate into theatrical success.

The franchise grew further with its subsequent instalment, giving Rajkummar a stronger presence in mainstream cinema.

His journey stands out because his commercial success has remained closely connected to his acting abilities. Rather than moving away from performance-driven stories, Rajkummar has continued to work across different kinds of projects.

The Stree franchise expanded his reach and established him as an actor capable of leading commercially successful films while retaining a focus on performance.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana established a distinct position in Bollywood by taking on stories and characters that were often considered unconventional for mainstream Hindi cinema.

Dream Girl became an important commercial success in his career. The film crossed the Rs 100 crores mark and demonstrated that his style of storytelling could attract audiences to theatres.

In the same year, Bala also crossed the Rs 100 crores mark, giving Ayushmann another major commercial success. Together, the films strengthened his position as an actor associated with content-driven entertainers.

His success has been different from that of a conventional commercial star. Ayushmann built his leading-man image around unusual subjects, imperfect characters and stories that addressed themes outside traditional mainstream formulas.

His career has therefore shown that unconventional concepts can also support commercially successful leading actors.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's rise in Hindi cinema has been gradual. He spent years appearing in supporting and smaller roles before becoming one of the industry's most recognisable character actors.

His performances across films and streaming projects steadily increased his visibility, with audiences developing familiarity with his screen presence.

OMG 2 became an important commercial milestone in this journey. The film collected over Rs 150 crores net in India and crossed Rs 220 crores worldwide, emerging as a major theatrical success.

The performance added another dimension to Pankaj's career, demonstrating that audiences were willing to watch him not only in supporting roles but also in prominent parts of commercially successful films.

From Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur to his role in OMG 2, Pankaj has built a career that reflects the changing definition of a Bollywood star, where character actors can also develop a strong audience following.

Abhay Verma

Among the newer generation of actors, Abhay Verma's success with Munjya became an important turning point.

The film did not rely on an established superstar to drive its box-office performance. Instead, its momentum grew through audience interest and word of mouth.

Munjya crossed the Rs 100 crores mark in India, eventually collecting over Rs 107 crores net domestically and around Rs 132 crores worldwide.

The film introduced Abhay to a much wider theatrical audience and gave his career a significant boost. For a relatively new actor, the success provided the kind of visibility that can change the course of a career.

Munjya also demonstrated that audiences can respond to fresh faces when the story and character connect with them. For newcomers, the film's performance highlighted the potential of a strong project to create a wider audience base without relying entirely on established star power.

Also Read : Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Excel Entertainment’s film crosses the Rs. 200 cr mark at the worldwide box officeo/-=

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