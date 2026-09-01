The actress was asked about the backlash surrounding Kriti’s outfit in the jewellery commercial, but chose not to comment on the controversy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the trailer launch of Daayra along with director Meghna Gulzar and the team of the upcoming film. During the event, the actress was asked about the ongoing controversy surrounding the Giva jewellery commercial featuring Kriti Sanon. However, Kareena appeared hesitant to address the issue and did not share her views on the matter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hesitates to comment on the ‘daayra’ for outfits amid ongoing Kriti Sanon Giva ad controversy; Meghna Gulzar steps in

The controversy erupted after Kriti Sanon featured in a Raksha Bandhan special advertisement for jewellery brand Giva, wearing an Indo-western fusion outfit with a bralette-style blouse. The look sparked a debate on social media, with some users expressing their displeasure over the choice of attire, while others supported Kriti and her stance on women having the freedom to make their own choices when it comes to clothing.

Given the ongoing discussion, reporters at the Daayra trailer launch asked Kareena for her opinion on choice of outfits in a film. However, the actress appeared uncomfortable with the question and was hesitant to respond. Director Meghna Gulzar then stepped in and addressed the question. Meghna said, “Uss film mein ek female ka ya ek male ka kya character hai uss hisab se unko dress kiya jayega (In that film, whether it’s a female or male character – the dressing depends on that).”

The Giva advertisement subsequently became the subject of increased online criticism, following which the brand removed the commercial from its digital platforms. Giva also issued an apology in the aftermath of the backlash, while maintaining that it continued to stand by the intent behind the campaign.

The controversy also came amid a larger conversation around clothing choices and the way women are perceived based on what they wear. Kriti had faced significant trolling over her look in the advertisement, while several social media users came out in support of the actress and her views on individual choice.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for Daayra, which marks her first association with Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming crime drama. The film revolves around two police officers who hold completely different ideologies and values but find themselves working on the same investigation involving a heinous crime committed by juveniles.

The contrasting perspectives of the two officers form a central part of the film’s narrative as they attempt to solve the case while navigating their differences. Daayra is currently scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra weighs in on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy: “Woh daayra zaruri hai”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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