Yash Raj Films (YRF) has promoted Hemant Kundnani to Head of Marketing from his current position as Senior General Manager - Communications. In his new role, he will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer of Yash Raj Films.

Yash Raj Films names Hemant Kundnani as Head of Marketing

Kundnani will take on a wider mandate, overseeing the studio’s marketing strategy across its film and entertainment businesses. The move comes as YRF continues to expand and develop its operations across India and international markets.

With more than 15 years of experience in the marketing and entertainment industry, Kundnani has worked extensively across digital strategy, content marketing and strategic alliances.

He has been with YRF for nearly five years and has played a role in shaping communications for the studio and its various businesses. During his tenure, he has worked across the changing media, digital and entertainment landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, says, “Hemant has grown significantly during his time at YRF and has consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of the entertainment business, audiences and the changing marketing landscape. His experience across marketing, digital, analytics, partnerships and communications gives him a valuable and holistic perspective on how entertainment brands are built today. As we continue to grow and evolve our businesses, I am confident that Hemant will bring a strategic, integrated and audience-first approach to our marketing efforts.”

Over his career, Kundnani has held leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, including positions across Fox Star Studios, Disney Interactive and UTV.

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