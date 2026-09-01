Saif Ali Khan is set to showcase a vibrant side of his character in Haiwaan. The makers of the upcoming action thriller have unveiled striking new frames from the song ‘Rangiyara’, featuring Saif in a lively setting as he interacts with people during a ferry ride.

Saif Ali Khan adds music and colour to Haiwaan with Rangiyara; new frames show actor playing guitar on local ferry

In the newly released pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen playing a guitar while travelling on a local ferry. The actor is also seen singing and dancing along with the people around him, bringing a burst of music and colour to the sequence. The images offer a glimpse into a more celebratory and light-hearted side of the film ahead of its theatrical release.

The production house KVN Productions shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Bas ek safar, aur kuch rang zindagi ke.” The frames have added to the anticipation surrounding the film, particularly as Haiwaan brings together two leading actors in a reunion that has been awaited by audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)



Haiwaan marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, 19 years after their last collaboration in Tashan. Directed as a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Oppam, the film features Saif in the role of a visually impaired man who becomes responsible for protecting a child.

Akshay Kumar plays a man who is wrongly accused of a crime and imprisoned despite being innocent. After his release, he embarks on a revenge spree, setting up the central conflict of the film. Saif’s character finds himself caught in the middle as he attempts to protect the child from Akshay’s character. The film also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in 2025, is also part of the cast.

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Haiwaan director Priyadarshan reveals how he helped Saif Ali Khan portray a visually challenged man

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.