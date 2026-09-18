Digangana Suryavanshi is adding another creative role to her career. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor, author and entrepreneur was announced as the screenplay and dialogue writer of Ganesh Dust to Stardust, a project associated with National Award-winning choreographer and director Ganesh Acharya.

Digangana Suryavanshi makes screenplay and dialogue writing debut with Ganesh Dust to Stardust

While Digangana has primarily been known for her work as an actor, she has also explored writing and entrepreneurship over the years. With Ganesh: Dust to Stardust, she now takes on a behind-the-camera role, contributing to the film’s screenplay and dialogues. The writing credit marks her entry into a new area of filmmaking while adding another dimension to her creative work.

The film brings Digangana together with Ganesh Acharya, who has worked extensively in choreography and filmmaking. His credits include songs such as Hawan Kund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Gori Tu Lath Mar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Produced by Soundarya, Ganesh: Dust to Stardust stars debutant Shivanshu Soni in the lead role. The film’s first look was unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi. The glimpse features a dancer bowing before an idol of Lord Ganesha before moving into a fast-paced dance sequence, accompanied by vocals by Sonu Nigam.

For Digangana, the screenplay and dialogue writing credit adds to a career that has included work across different creative fields. Apart from acting, she has authored two books and ventured into entrepreneurship with her beauty brand Glamirk, which has also collaborated with wellness brand Healthy Naari.

With Ganesh: Dust to Stardust, Digangana expands her involvement in the creative process by taking on the responsibility of shaping the screenplay and dialogues. Her latest role adds another credit to her growing body of work and marks a new step in her journey across different forms of storytelling.

Also Read : Ganesh Acharya announces new directorial Ganesh Dust To Stardust; unveils first poster

More Pages: Ganesh Dust To Stardust Box Office Collection

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