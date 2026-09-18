The two major films of the week, Daayra and Vibe, were released today, September 18. Though the two belong to completely different genres, they have one interesting thing in common – the makers have thanked some well-known personalities in their opening credits.

REVEALED: Here’s why Karan Johar has been thanked in Daayra and Hrithik Roshan and Huma Qureshi in Vibe

In Daayra, it is Karan Johar who has been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Karan Johar held the rights to the title of Daayra. When Meghna Gulzar requested him for the title rights, Karan was more than happy to part with it. He appreciates Meghna and her filmmaking; both even collaborated for Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi (2018). Meanwhile, he’s very close to the film’s lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The makers of Daayra were touched by his gesture and hence mentioned him in the opening slate.”

As for Vibe, it becomes very clear why Hrithik Roshan and Huma Qureshi have got a ‘Special Thanks’ mention once viewers will see the film. The names of both the actors have been used very creatively in the film. Huma’s mention, especially, stands out and will lead to a lot of laughs.

A unique aspect of Vibe is the way it’s ‘Special Thanks’ and media partner logos are presented. As they appear on screen, the film’s leads, Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Srivastava, begin their commentary in character, amusingly discussing why these logos are being shown and why certain prominent personalities have been thanked by the makers. The quirky treatment immediately sets the mood for the film.

Kunal Kemmu is also the director of Vibe, and it also features Preity Zinta and newcomer Vanshika Dhir. As for Daayra, it stars Prithviraj Sukuman, besides Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Vibe is an action comedy, Daayra is a police investigative drama.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: NO visual cuts in Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Daayra; CBFC replaces just one word with ‘Minister’

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