Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Ram. The actress shared pictures from her visit on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse of her time at the temple.

Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple: “It is always a great privilege”

In the first photograph, Kangana was seen bowing before the Ram Lalla idol with her hands folded in prayer. Other pictures showed her offering prayers inside the temple complex, which features intricate carvings and traditional architectural details. Sharing the photographs, she captioned the post, “Jai Shri Ram. Jai Ayodhya Dham.”

Kangana was also photographed among devotees and priests during her visit. In one of the pictures, a priest was seen applying a tika to her forehead as people gathered around her for a glimpse of the actress and politician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

For the temple visit, Kangana opted for traditional Indian attire. She wore a cream-coloured silk saree featuring gold motifs, complemented by broad red and green borders with intricate gold zari work. A bright pink-red blouse with gold detailing on the sleeves completed her outfit. She accessorised the look with traditional gold jewellery, including a choker necklace, matching earrings and several bangles. White flowers adorning her hair added to the traditional appearance.

Speaking to the media about her visit, Kangana described her time in Ayodhya as a privilege. According to ANI, she said, “Coming to the holy land of Ayodhya is always a great privilege, which is why you can come here. So today, when we had darshan, naturally, seeing this very sacred and pure land is a great privilege in itself. It felt really good, and the other temples in this huge, beautiful complex are also amazing. Now it feels like we'll have to spend at least a full day here with the family to feel completely satisfied.”

Kangana Ranaut's Legal Move to Protect Her Personality Rights

Kangana's temple visit comes as she pursues legal action concerning the alleged unauthorised use of her identity. The actress and BJP MP recently approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection against the alleged misuse of her name, image, likeness and other distinctive aspects of her persona.

Her plea seeks to prevent the commercial exploitation of her identity without her permission. According to reports, her counsel also raised concerns about fake news and AI-generated content allegedly associated with the actress.

The Delhi High Court has issued summons in the suit, which seeks legal protection against the unauthorised use of her identity. The case comes amid increasing attention to personality rights, particularly for actors and other public figures whose identities may be used for commercial purposes without their consent.

Personality rights generally cover an individual's name, image, voice, likeness, signature and other recognisable attributes. These protections aim to prevent others from exploiting a person's identity commercially without authorisation.

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