BREAKING: FIRST-EVER film event at Mumbai’s CSMT; Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar trailer to launch at the very station that witnessed the 26/11 attacks

Maddock Films is gearing up for a unique trailer launch for its upcoming courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam. The trailer will be unveiled on the evening of September 29 at Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Dinesh Vijan, Ujjwal Nikam and director Avinash Arun are expected to be present at the event.

BREAKING: FIRST-EVER film event at Mumbai’s CSMT; Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar trailer to launch at the very station that witnessed the 26/11 attacks

The choice of venue is deeply connected to the film’s subject. Prahaar revisits some of the defining legal battles handled by noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, with a major focus on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab.

CSMT was itself one of the locations attacked on the night of November 26, 2008. Kasab, the sole surviving attacker captured alive, was subsequently prosecuted in a special court, with Nikam serving as the special public prosecutor. The trailer launch therefore takes Prahaar back to a location intrinsically linked with the events at the heart of its story.

CSMT has witnessed celebrity activities earlier, though a full-fledged film trailer launch at the station is unusual. In 2019, Kangana Ranaut promoted Panga (2020) by sitting at a ticket counter and issuing local-train tickets to commuters. In 2018, Anupam Kher visited CSMT as part of Central Railway’s passenger-safety initiative and public awareness campaign called 'Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath'.

With Prahaar, CSMT is set to host what is believed to be its first-ever full-fledged film promotional event. While the trailer launch will take place at a comparatively less congested section of the iconic railway terminus, it will nevertheless be held during the evening peak hours. With Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam expected to attend, it remains to be seen how the organizers and railway authorities manage the crowd and ensure that regular commuter movement remains unaffected.

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