Kiara Advani is enjoying some quality time with her family following the announcement of her second pregnancy. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from what appears to be a peaceful holiday with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and their daughter, Saraayah. The latest photo dump comes just days after the couple revealed that they were expecting their second child.

Kiara Advani enjoys a beach getaway with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah amid second pregnancy; see post

The pictures offered glimpses of the family’s time together, with Kiara sharing moments from their poolside and beach outings. One photograph showed her soaking up the sun by the pool, while another captured the family’s footprints in the sand. She also shared a mirror selfie with Sidharth and a picture of herself relaxing beside a lake, with mountains forming the backdrop.

The actor also gave fans a glimpse of Saraayah during their beach outing, sharing a picture that highlighted the little one's tiny feet. The family photographs drew attention from fans, who took to the comments section to talk about Kiara’s pregnancy glow. One person commented, “Mama glow.” Another wrote, “Motherhood looks poetry on you kii.” A third fan added, “MAMA – you are glowing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The holiday pictures arrived shortly after Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy on October 7. The couple shared a family photograph featuring themselves with Saraayah, holding a pair of knitted baby booties. Announcing the news on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in November 2025. Following motherhood, Kiara returned to work and starred in Yash’s Toxic this year. She had previously described her role in the film as ‘career-defining’.

The couple’s relationship began while they were working together on the 2021 film Shershaah. In the war drama, Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra recipient, while Kiara played Dimple Cheema, his girlfriend. Rumours about their relationship began circulating in 2020, and the two reportedly grew closer while filming the movie. In 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared to confirm their relationship when he referred to Kiara as Sidharth’s girlfriend on an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After welcoming Saraayah in November 2025, the actors are now preparing to embrace parenthood for the second time.

Also Read : Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy with adorable post: “Blessed once again”

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