EXCLUSIVE: Little Thomas’s director Kaushal Oza reveals why he set the film in the 90s instead of the present day: “Kids today will simply Google where babies come from or ask ChatGPT!”

At a time when films are becoming increasingly violent and A-rated, writer-director Kaushal Oza attempts to bring innocence back to cinemas with Little Thomas. Starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, the film's trailer is sure to bring a smile to viewers' faces while exploring a simple yet heartwarming premise. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kaushal spoke about the idea behind Little Thomas, its casting, the decision to set the film in the 1990s and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Little Thomas’s director Kaushal Oza reveals why he set the film in the 90s instead of the present day: “Kids today will simply Google where babies come from or ask ChatGPT!”

‘Where do babies come from?’ – we have all asked this question. But how was it to make a film around this idea?

It’s a semi-autobiographical film. I always wanted a little brother. That feeling actually stayed with me through my teenage years and even into adulthood. It never really went away. When I was little, I saw that some of my friends had a brother or a sister, while I didn’t have one. But as one grows up, one finds one's own coping mechanisms and gets used to one's family situation. Yet, I always had this thought that ‘If I had a brother, my life would have been totally different’.

I wrote a little synopsis about it when I was at FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). I did write other scripts, but I got a calling that this was the film I should make. I also wanted to attempt something a little different from what we are used to seeing. I loved books and stories like those of Ruskin Bond, Malgudi Days, Swami And Friends, etc. I wanted to capture in my films the kind of innocence that these stories had. This story was perfect for that.

What made you set the film in Goa?

I did a recce before I started writing the script. I wanted locations that had a magical, charming quality. Hence, I considered places like Darjeeling and Goa. I went to Goa first, and the moment I walked through the streets of Fontainhas in Panaji, the world of Little Thomas came completely alive for me. I then started writing the film with Goa as its setting.

From the trailer, it looks like a period film…

Yes. It is set in the 90s, as I wanted to bring out that feeling of innocence. That's difficult to capture in a present-day setting because now, if a child has a question about where babies come from, they'll simply search for it on Google. These days, they'll even ask ChatGPT! But the fun lay in the ‘wrong answers only’ aspect of the film rather than the children finding out the right answer (laughs).

The kids wonder, ‘Itna bada secret kya hai?’ and then stumble upon all sorts of ideas which we, as adults, know are completely wrong when it comes to getting a little brother. You see the child trying out everything with utmost sincerity, faith and belief. He's sad when something doesn't work and happy when another possibility comes up. All of this was possible only in the 90s.

Secondly, to be precise, we have set the film in the mid-90s, when there was a clash between the old and the new. The father (played by Gulshan Devaiah) runs a bakery, which is a family business. The liberalization era had begun, and old businesses like his were facing new challenges. The film touches upon this aspect as well.

This is the first time that Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal are working together. Were they your first choices?

I have been very lucky with this film and all my other films, as I have always got the actors I wanted. I also place a lot of importance on acting, and I really want the best performances. Hence, I never compromise on actors. I may compromise on anything else, but not on actors.

Moreover, their chemistry comes through effortlessly on screen. When I was shooting the film, I knew the performances were good. But when the film came together during the edit, I saw these two talented actors bringing out nuances that made their relationship feel very lived-in.

The story begins when they have been married for 10 years. So, they have been through the initial honeymoon phase, and things have settled into a regular rhythm. Little issues begin to creep in, and you sometimes feel that your partner is not paying enough attention to you. All this is reflected in their scenes. Even when they are loving towards each other, you can sense that they have experienced something in the past that has hurt them. And even when they fight, you can see that it's coming from a place of love.

There's a funny shot in the trailer involving a monkey. But it seems like the animal has been created using VFX…

That's because you can't shoot with a monkey in India as per the rules. Hence, we had to create one using VFX.

You also turned lyricist with the song ‘Adults Wrong Hai’. How did that happen?

I didn't want to write it. Aisa samaj lo ki mera kaam chori ho gaya (laughs). I had given a brief for a song to Shailendra Barve and told him, ‘Aisa song hoga’. I had written some lyrics, which I thought were stupid, along the lines of ‘Hum tum hai right, adults wrong hai’. Those lines got stuck in his head, and Shailendra liked them. But they were just part of my brief for the lyricist, who was supposed to write something nice. However, the next day, when I went to his studio, he had already composed a song around those lines! He sang it for me. He hadn't programmed it yet, but I felt it was coming out really well. I then decided to use a pen name, Iago, as I had never imagined that I'd end up writing lyrics for this film.

Then, Ranjan Singh, who's the producer, liked the idea and said, ‘Main kuch likhu kya?’. He wrote a few lines, and those words were lovely. Everything in the film got approved on the first attempt, which doesn't usually happen!

Why Iago? Are you a fan of Shakespeare's Othello or the bird of the same name in Aladdin?

(Laughs) I am a fan of Shakespeare. I like his writing as well as the characters in his plays. Hence, I decided to use Iago.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Little Thomas makers Kaushal Oza, Ranjan Singh explain the making of ‘Adults Wrong Hai’: “Children’s joys and sorrows are unfiltered”

More Pages: Little Thomas Box Office Collection

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