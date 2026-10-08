The veteran actor remembered Patekar’s contribution to cinema and his work for farmers and during the Kargil War.

Kamal Haasan mourns the demise of Nana Patekar; calls him “an extraordinary artist and an even greater human being”

Kamal Haasan has paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his demise on Thursday, October 8. Remembering the late actor as both a remarkable performer and a person committed to helping others, Kamal shared a photograph with Nana Patekar on X and penned an emotional note.

Kamal Haasan mourns the demise of Nana Patekar; calls him “an extraordinary artist and an even greater human being”

Sharing the fond memory, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans.”

Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 8, 2026



Nana Patekar, a Padma Shri recipient and one of the most recognised actors of Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75. According to the details shared following his demise, the veteran actor suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

After being found unresponsive, Nana Patekar was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where medical personnel reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. He could not be revived and was declared dead at approximately 5:20 AM IST. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news shortly afterwards.

The actor’s mortal remains are being transferred from Goa to Pune, where his last rites are scheduled to take place at his farmhouse in Donje on the outskirts of the city.

The Maharashtra government has announced that Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral with full state honours. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema as well as his social welfare efforts through the Naam Foundation.

As tributes continue to come in from across the film industry, Kamal Haasan’s message highlighted not only Nana Patekar’s legacy as an actor but also his work beyond cinema. His contribution to farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War were among the aspects of his life remembered by the veteran actor.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.