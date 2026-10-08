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Bollywood Hungama » News » Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute » Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

en Bollywood News Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar has prompted condolences from political leaders across the country, who remembered the actor for his contribution to Indian cinema, distinctive performances and outspoken personality.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over Nana Patekar’s passing, calling the news “extremely heartbreaking.”

“The news of the demise of the renowned actor Nana Patekar ji is extremely heartbreaking. Through his acting and characters, he has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and in the hearts of audiences,” Rahul Gandhi wrote. He also offered his condolences to Nana’s family, friends and supporters.

Smriti Irani remembers Nana Patekar as “Dada”

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a deeply personal tribute to Nana Patekar, revealing that she addressed him as “Dada” while the world knew him as Nana Patekar.

“Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar,” she wrote.

Recalling their conversations, Irani remembered how Nana would call her without formalities and greet her with, “Kahan hai re?” She also recalled introducing young talent to him over the phone and said he would always respond with warmth despite his famously gruff exterior.

Irani also remembered Nana cooking for her and spoke about their last conversation, when he asked her, “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?” She translated it as, “Come to Pune, when will you visit?”

“I said, ‘Soon.’ Guess was not soon enough,” she wrote.

Rajnath Singh calls his death an “irreparable loss”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Nana Patekar’s passing as an “irreparable loss to Indian cinema” and highlighted his versatility and intensity as a performer.

“Few actors possessed his extraordinary versatility and intensity,” Singh wrote, while recalling Nana’s work in films such as Ankush, Prahaar and Krantiveer.

Rajnath Singh also remembered Nana’s voice, screen presence and ability to portray vastly different characters, adding that his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

Pawan Kalyan recalls Nana’s memorable performances

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also offered his condolences, describing Nana Patekar as an exceptional actor who brought “remarkable depth and authenticity” to his characters.

Kalyan specifically remembered Nana’s performance in Krantiveer and listed films including Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan among his memorable works.

He also highlighted Nana’s association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation, describing it as a reflection of his patriotism and commitment.

Assam CM pays tribute to Nana’s outspoken persona

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned Nana Patekar’s death. Referring to the actor by his birth name, Vishwanath Patekar, Sarma wrote that he was “more than a versatile actor” and called him “a true nationalist.”

“Of all his roles, we'll miss most the ones where he held up a mirror to society with his plain speak, on screen and off,” Sarma wrote, adding, “Voices like his come once in a generation.”

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Nana’s 90s legacy

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by Nana Patekar’s passing.

Kejriwal remembered the actor’s classic films from the 1990s and said they had left a mark on an entire generation. “He didn't just act, he truly lived his characters. His distinguished style will forever remain etched in our hearts,” he wrote.

Nana Patekar’s Death

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 at 5:20 AM after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, the actor was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state and could not be revived despite cardiac massage being performed for around 45 minutes to an hour.

Dr. Salkar said Nana had messaged a friend around 2:30 AM saying he was not feeling well. His friend later reached his residence at around 4 AM, after which medical assistance was arranged. The actor was subsequently shifted to the hospital around 4:20 or 4:30 AM.

A medico-legal case was registered and Nana’s body was taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

Nana Patekar began his film career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome, among several others. His most recent release was Subedaar, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2026, while his last substantial theatrical appearance was in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, released in February 2026.

As tributes continue to come in, political leaders have joined members of the film fraternity in remembering an actor whose work left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Also Read: Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 AM saying he was unwell, reveals doctor; adds actor was “brought dead” to hospital

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