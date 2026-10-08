Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

The demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar has prompted condolences from political leaders across the country, who remembered the actor for his contribution to Indian cinema, distinctive performances and outspoken personality.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Pawan Kalyan and other politicians pay tribute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over Nana Patekar’s passing, calling the news “extremely heartbreaking.”

“The news of the demise of the renowned actor Nana Patekar ji is extremely heartbreaking. Through his acting and characters, he has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and in the hearts of audiences,” Rahul Gandhi wrote. He also offered his condolences to Nana’s family, friends and supporters.

प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता नाना पाटेकर जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अपने अभिनय और किरदारों से उन्होंने भारतीय सिनेमा पर और दर्शकों के दिलों में एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। इस पीड़ा के समय में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों, मित्रों और समर्थकों के साथ हैं। https://t.co/viL4KsVYhI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2026

Smriti Irani remembers Nana Patekar as “Dada”

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a deeply personal tribute to Nana Patekar, revealing that she addressed him as “Dada” while the world knew him as Nana Patekar.

“Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar,” she wrote.

Recalling their conversations, Irani remembered how Nana would call her without formalities and greet her with, “Kahan hai re?” She also recalled introducing young talent to him over the phone and said he would always respond with warmth despite his famously gruff exterior.

Irani also remembered Nana cooking for her and spoke about their last conversation, when he asked her, “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?” She translated it as, “Come to Pune, when will you visit?”

“I said, ‘Soon.’ Guess was not soon enough,” she wrote.

Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice – “Kahan hai re?” We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with. I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend. And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior. Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion . Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?”

Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, “Soon.” Guess was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada. ❤️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 8, 2026

Rajnath Singh calls his death an “irreparable loss”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Nana Patekar’s passing as an “irreparable loss to Indian cinema” and highlighted his versatility and intensity as a performer.

“Few actors possessed his extraordinary versatility and intensity,” Singh wrote, while recalling Nana’s work in films such as Ankush, Prahaar and Krantiveer.

Rajnath Singh also remembered Nana’s voice, screen presence and ability to portray vastly different characters, adding that his contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

The passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. Few actors possessed his extraordinary versatility and intensity. He could make audiences laugh with impeccable comic timing, yet in films like Ankush, Prahaar, and Krantiveer he brought a rawness and gravitas that made every character unforgettable. His voice, presence and ability to inhabit completely different worlds made him truly unique. Nana Patekar was not merely an actor; he was an institution in himself. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2026

Pawan Kalyan recalls Nana’s memorable performances

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also offered his condolences, describing Nana Patekar as an exceptional actor who brought “remarkable depth and authenticity” to his characters.

Kalyan specifically remembered Nana’s performance in Krantiveer and listed films including Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan among his memorable works.

He also highlighted Nana’s association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation, describing it as a reflection of his patriotism and commitment.

Condolences on the Passing of Shri Nana Patekar Ji I convey my deepest condolences on the passing of renowned actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. I pray to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace and convey my heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones. Shri Nana Patekar Ji was an exceptional actor who brought remarkable depth and authenticity to every character he portrayed. His unforgettable performance in Krantiveer remains etched in the memories of cinema lovers. Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan are among the many memorable works in his illustrious career. His association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation further reflected his deep sense of patriotism and commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace. - @PawanKalyan @PIB_India @IPR_AP @pibvijayawada — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) October 8, 2026

Assam CM pays tribute to Nana’s outspoken persona

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned Nana Patekar’s death. Referring to the actor by his birth name, Vishwanath Patekar, Sarma wrote that he was “more than a versatile actor” and called him “a true nationalist.”

“Of all his roles, we'll miss most the ones where he held up a mirror to society with his plain speak, on screen and off,” Sarma wrote, adding, “Voices like his come once in a generation.”

Vishwanath Patekar was more than a versatile actor; he was a true nationalist. Of all his roles, we'll miss most the ones where he held up a mirror to society with his plain speak, on screen and off. Voices like his come once in a generation.

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nRPphZSMUG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2026

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Nana’s 90s legacy

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by Nana Patekar’s passing.

Kejriwal remembered the actor’s classic films from the 1990s and said they had left a mark on an entire generation. “He didn't just act, he truly lived his characters. His distinguished style will forever remain etched in our hearts,” he wrote.

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Nana Patekar ji. It is so hard to believe he is no more. May his family and loved ones find strength during this difficult hour. His classic hits from the 90s left a mark on an entire generation. He didn't just act.. he truly lived his characters. His distinguished style will forever remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti 🙏 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s Death

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 at 5:20 AM after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, the actor was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state and could not be revived despite cardiac massage being performed for around 45 minutes to an hour.

Dr. Salkar said Nana had messaged a friend around 2:30 AM saying he was not feeling well. His friend later reached his residence at around 4 AM, after which medical assistance was arranged. The actor was subsequently shifted to the hospital around 4:20 or 4:30 AM.

A medico-legal case was registered and Nana’s body was taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

Nana Patekar began his film career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome, among several others. His most recent release was Subedaar, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2026, while his last substantial theatrical appearance was in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, released in February 2026.

As tributes continue to come in, political leaders have joined members of the film fraternity in remembering an actor whose work left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Also Read: Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 AM saying he was unwell, reveals doctor; adds actor was “brought dead” to hospital

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