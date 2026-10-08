Is Janhvi Kapoor the next Bollywood star to enter the beauty industry? Her latest post sparks speculation; watch

Janhvi Kapoor has sparked speculation about a possible entry into the beauty industry after sharing a recent post focused on makeup and beauty. The actress shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to be experimenting with makeup while holding what seemed to be beauty products.

Is Janhvi Kapoor the next Bollywood star to enter the beauty industry? Her latest post sparks speculation; watch

The post quickly drew attention from fans and beauty enthusiasts, with some wondering whether the actress could be preparing to launch a beauty brand of her own. However, there has been no official confirmation from Janhvi or her team regarding any such venture so far.

The focus on makeup and the products featured in the post has nevertheless led to curiosity around whether the actress may be exploring opportunities beyond acting. While social media posts can often be part of regular promotional or editorial content, Janhvi’s latest update has prompted speculation about a possible move into the beauty and personal care space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The speculation comes soon after Janhvi made appearances at Paris Fashion Week, where she represented India at the international fashion event. Her recent fashion outings have further added to her visibility in the global fashion space, alongside her work in films.

If Janhvi does eventually venture into the beauty industry, she would join a growing list of Bollywood personalities who have explored businesses in beauty, skincare and personal care. For now, however, there is no confirmation that the actress is planning to launch her own brand, and her latest post remains the subject of speculation.

Also Read : Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement for India at Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show; see her stylish look

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