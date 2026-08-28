Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios have announced a new collaboration to develop and release a slate of films for audiences in India and overseas. The partnership brings together Junglee Pictures’ focus on story-driven cinema with Pen Studios’ production and theatrical distribution network.

Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios join hands for new film slate and the first film is Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra

The collaboration will begin with Daayra, an upcoming crime thriller directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the film is inspired by true events and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026. The trailer of Daayra will be unveiled on August 31.

Junglee Pictures has previously backed films including Haq, Raazi, Badhaai Do, Badhaai Ho and Talvar. Pen Studios, meanwhile, has been involved with films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, and has also backed the upcoming Tumbbad 2. Through the new partnership, the two companies intend to bring together their respective creative, production and distribution capabilities across films spanning different genres and subjects.

The collaboration comes amid continued momentum for the Indian theatrical market. According to the companies, Hindi cinema recorded gross box office collections of Rs. 5,504 crores in 2025, with original Hindi-language films accounting for 93% of Hindi box office revenue. The first half of 2026 has also reportedly recorded the strongest first-half performance of the post-pandemic era for the Indian box office.

Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, shared: “As a studio, Junglee Pictures has always believed in stories that entertain, inspire and challenge society. What better way to begin this association with Pen Studios than with the gripping crime drama Daayra, helmed by Meghna Gulzar? Collaborating with Meghna is always creatively rewarding. Our work together on Raazi and Talvar reflects our shared commitment to strong, story-first cinema. Joining forces with Jayantibhai and Pen Studios, whose nuanced understanding of the Indian audience is unparalleled, adds a dynamic layer to our broader vision. We’re truly looking forward to exploring the possibilities this collaboration unlocks for the future of Indian storytelling.”

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Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director, Pen Studios, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Junglee Pictures, a company that has consistently demonstrated a commitment to impactful storytelling. The combination of Junglee’s creative prowess and our robust distribution network creates a truly powerful team. Daayra is a terrific film to begin with. Meghna Gulzar has a very distinctive voice and an ability to approach difficult subjects with both restraint and intensity. With Kareena and Prithviraj leading the cast, this is the kind of theatrical film that can create both curiosity and conversation. We are excited to bring it to audiences and to build a long-term association with Junglee.”

Set against the backdrop of a crime and its aftermath, Daayra will explore themes of punishment, justice and accountability. The narrative will examine the tension between legal boundaries and society’s perception of justice.

Daayra releases worldwide in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Daayra trailer to be released on August 31; makers drop new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead of September release

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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