The singer shared a social media message after Nora spoke about how a moment from her career was used to define her professional journey.

Singer Guru Randhawa has extended his support to Nora Fatehi after videos from her recent podcast conversation with Dr. Sheen surfaced online. During the conversation, Nora spoke about how a particular moment was used to portray her decade-long career in a manner that, according to her, did not represent the work she had put in over the years.

Guru Randhawa supports Nora Fatehi after podcast comments: “So many young kids are inspired from you on a daily basis”

Speaking about the episode, Nora said, “What really upset me was that the one moment they took it and painted my whole career as someone who just does vulgar dancing, just spoiling our generation. That’s not what my career journey has been at all. Everyone knows that. They went and painted my hard work of the past 10 years into one false image and devalued and degraded it and made it dirty. And it’s not like that. And that hurt me a lot.”

Following her comments, Guru Randhawa took to social media to share a message in support of the actor-dancer. He wrote, “Always proud of you, Nora Fatehi. They can’t take the queen title from you. You own it and the title will be forever yours. So many young kids are inspired from you on a daily basis.”

Nora has been associated with music, dance and acting over the course of her career and has also expanded her work into international performances and collaborations. In recent years, she has released music and performed at events outside India.

In 2026, Nora performed at the FIFA World Cup on two occasions, including an opening performance. Her song ‘Siir Siir’ was also included in the official FIFA World Cup album. Her other recent releases include ‘Locked In’, ‘Champions’ and ‘Slay to the Rhythm’.

While Nora’s podcast comments focused on her concerns about how her career has been perceived, Guru’s message highlighted the influence he believes she has among younger audiences. His social media post comes as the actor-dancer continues to work across music and performance projects.

The exchange has since drawn attention online, with Guru Randhawa’s statement adding another voice to the discussion surrounding Nora Fatehi’s comments about her career and public image.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire at MYRCH Fest in Amsterdam with her electrifying performance; watch

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