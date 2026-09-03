The Tanishk Bagchi-composed track offers the first extended glimpse into the romantic side of the folklore-fantasy film ahead of its September 25 release.

The makers of The Vvaan have released the first song from the upcoming folklore-fantasy film, titled ‘Samjho Na’. The track features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in their first on-screen pairing, offering audiences a closer look at the romantic equation between their characters.

The Vvaan song ‘Samjho Na’ out: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia share romantic chemistry in first on-screen pairing

While the teaser of The Vvaan introduced viewers to its supernatural setting and folklore-driven world, ‘Samjho Na’ shifts the focus towards the relationship at the centre of the story. Set against the larger backdrop of mystery, adventure and fantasy, the song explores the romantic side of the characters played by Sidharth and Tamannaah.

Released under the Zee Music label, the song has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari on vocals and Manoj Muntashir credited for the lyrics. Krishna Kishor has handled additional live production, while Eric Pillai has mixed and mastered the track. Michael Edwin Pillai serves as assistant mix engineer.

Talking about ‘Samjho Na’, Jubin Nautiyal said, "‘Samjho Na’ has a beautiful innocence and emotion that I connected with instantly. Tanishk’s melody and Manoj Muntashir’s heartfelt lyrics capture the tenderness of love beautifully, and Suvarna and I truly enjoyed bringing it to life. Sidharth and Tamannaah’s chemistry adds a special freshness to the song. I hope ‘Samjho Na’ resonates with everyone and becomes a song they hold close to their hearts."

For Sidharth and Tamannaah, the track marks their first appearance together as a romantic pairing. It also expands the promotional campaign for The Vvaan by introducing the emotional relationship between the protagonists alongside the film’s supernatural and folklore elements.

The film brings together TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The project combines elements of Indian folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour and is positioned as a family entertainer. The wider universe of the film has also been expanded through The Legend of Vvaan comic book.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as Director of Photography and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. With the release of ‘Samjho Na’, the makers have now added a romantic dimension to the film’s previously established world of folklore, mystery and fantasy.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tiger Shroff to come together for the first time for Race Reboot: Report

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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