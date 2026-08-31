Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are bringing back some serious Dhadak nostalgia! The actors, who made their Bollywood debut together with the 2018 romantic drama, recently recreated a rather familiar moment from the film, but with their own playful twist. The quirky behind-the-scenes interaction has given fans a fun throwback to their much-loved on-screen dynamic, as the duo reunites for KALKI Fashion’s latest campaign.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor recreate THIS Dhadak moment in KALKI Fashion’s BTS video

The nostalgic moment is part of KALKI’s Chapter 2: Bride & Groom Couture ’26 – Beyond the Vows, which captures everything that follows the wedding ceremony. From reception glamour and cocktail nights to the celebrations that continue after the vows, the campaign explores the many occasions that make up the modern wedding experience.

Ishaan and Janhvi’s reunion naturally brings an added dose of nostalgia to the campaign. Their latest BTS interaction seems to playfully revisit the chemistry and equation that audiences first saw in Dhadak, while giving the moment a distinctly candid and contemporary spin. It is this easy camaraderie between the two actors that makes the BTS clip stand out from the campaign’s more polished couture imagery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALKI Fashion (@kalkifashion)

For KALKI, the campaign is another extension of its approach to blending Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. Founded in Mumbai in 2007, the brand has established itself in the bridal and occasion-wear space with collections spanning lehengas, gowns, kurtis, bridal couture, wedding-guest wear, accessories and menswear.

The brand has also consistently positioned itself around experimentation and evolving interpretations of Indian fashion. KALKI Director Nishit Gupta has previously highlighted the brand’s focus on creating an experimental and dynamic space while incorporating technology, innovation and modern digital marketing into the KALKI experience.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor become faces of KALKI Bride & Groom Couture ’26

More Pages: Dhadak Box Office Collection

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