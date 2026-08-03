Luxury occasion wear and bridal couture label KALKI has announced actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor as the new faces of its Bride & Groom Couture ’26 collection. The duo will headline the brand’s latest bridal, groom, and occasion wear campaigns across both its women’s and men’s collections. Through this collaboration, KALKI aims to represent the modern Indian bride and groom—individuals who embrace tradition while expressing their own contemporary style.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor become faces of KALKI Bride & Groom Couture ’26

The announcement comes alongside the launch of the campaign’s first look, featuring Ishaan dressed in a champagne ceremonial achkan and Janhvi in a deep maroon bridal lehenga. Set against the backdrop of a grand heritage location, the visuals introduce the central theme of Bride & Groom Couture ’26, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design while highlighting understated romance.

The opening chapter of the campaign explores the balance between heritage and contemporary fashion. As the campaign progresses, KALKI will unveil more looks that reflect its vision of today’s bride and groom, celebrating timeless traditions alongside individuality and evolving style.

According to the brand, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were chosen because they reflect a generation that values cultural heritage while embracing modern expressions of fashion. Their personal style and appreciation for Indian craftsmanship align with KALKI’s design philosophy.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Ishaan Khatter said, “I’ve always believed that style says the most when it feels effortless and true to who you are. What I really appreciate about KALKI is the way it embraces tradition without feeling bound by it. Wearing these pieces felt natural, expressive and very much like myself. I’m excited to be part of a story that celebrates individuality while staying rooted in something timeless.”

Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her excitement, saying, “For me, fashion has always been about how it makes you feel. What I love about KALKI is that every piece carries the beauty of our traditions while still feeling effortless and modern. There’s something so special about wearing an outfit that makes you feel graceful, beautiful and confident all at once. That’s exactly what this collection does for me, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Welcoming the actors to the brand, KALKI founder Saurabh Gupta said, “We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to the KALKI family. They perfectly represent the spirit of today’s India — modern, confident and deeply connected to their roots. At KALKI, we’ve always believed that occasion wear is about more than clothing; it’s about celebrating life’s most meaningful moments with authenticity, craftsmanship and individuality.”

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