Love takes an intense turn as Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya come together for the first time in Tum Mere Ho, an intense love story that blends romance with action and adventure. The film marks Isha Malviya’s Bollywood debut and is set to arrive in theatres on October 23. The makers have unveiled the first posters of the film, offering a glimpse into the passionate world of Gurmeet and Isha, where love, emotion and the challenges that come with it take centre stage.

Isha Malviya makes Bollywood debut alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in Tum Mere Ho; arrives in cinemas on October 23

With Gurmeet and Isha headlining the film, Tum Mere Ho aims to take audiences beyond a conventional love story, bringing together intense romance, action and adventure against an emotionally charged narrative. The posters hint at a relationship that is driven by powerful emotions and tested by circumstances.

Speaking about the film and his collaboration with Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, director Aashish Panda said, “It feels surreal to bring the intensity of love through Tum Mere Ho on the big screen. This is a story where love is not just about beautiful moments, but about the emotions, challenges and circumstances that test two people. We wanted to create an intense love story that also carries the thrill of action and adventure, making the experience larger and more cinematic.”

“As an actor and a producer, it was an absolute breeze to work with Gurmeet Choudhary. Never once did we feel like we were working on a film. It felt like a collaboration on something that came from our hearts. Gurmeet brought the intensity and conviction that the role demanded, and he has truly immersed himself in this world,” he added.

Speaking about Isha Malviya, Panda said, “Isha Malviya brought that feminine softness and emotional depth to the character, while also carrying the strength that the story demands. She fit the role so perfectly that we didn’t have to look beyond her. This being her Bollywood debut makes it even more special. I hope audiences connect with the heart of Tum Mere Ho and experience the intensity, action and adventure that we have brought to the big screen.”

Headlined by Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya, Tum Mere Ho is directed by Aashish Panda and produced by Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films, with music by Saregama and distribution handled by PVR Pictures. The film is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee. Written by Niranjan Iyengar and Purva Naresh, the film brings together musical compositions by Mithoon, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma, Krish and Uddipan Sharma.

Tum Mere Ho arrives in theatres on October 23.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet Choudhary teases fans with cryptic Ganesh Chaturthi post, fuels Tum Mere Ho buzz

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

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