One Year Of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Mona Singh recalls Aryan Khan’s directorial debut; says, “I knew that it was going to be a kick-ass show”

As The Ba**ds of Bollywood* completes one year, Mona Singh is looking back at her experience of being part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The Netflix series, which premiered on September 18, 2025, brought together satire, Bollywood references and meta humour, along with an ensemble cast featuring Mona Singh, Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Anya Singh, among others. Mona played the character of Neeta Singh in the series.

One Year Of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Mona Singh recalls Aryan Khan’s directorial debut; says, “I knew that it was going to be a kick-ass show”

Reflecting on whether she had anticipated the show’s success, Mona said that the team could recognise its potential while they were still shooting. She credited the script, humour and the meta elements for making the experience memorable. Speaking about the series and her time on set, she said, "Of course. See, I knew that it was going to be a kick-ass show. I knew it. While we were shooting, we knew it was going to be a big hit. Because of the jokes, the script, everything was so meta, so good that we could not stop laughing while shooting. When I was shooting the climax, I was like, 'No, this dance is not happening. How am I supposed to do this dance?' But we did it. It was a lot of fun.And Aryan (Khan) is the youngest director I have worked with. We learned and experienced so much together on the set. It was beautiful."

A year after its release, Mona’s comments offer a glimpse into the atmosphere on the sets of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. She recalled the team’s reaction to the script and humour, while also speaking about her experience of working with Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the series.

The show’s first anniversary also comes amid reports of discussions around a possible second season between Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. If the series returns, it remains to be seen whether Mona Singh will reprise her role as Neeta Singh.

Also Read : Mona Singh explains how she managed to break out of her Jassi image: “I started saying no to 90% of the shows”

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