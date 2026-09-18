Content creator Apoorva recently marked her first New York Fashion Week appearance as she attended a show for South Asian bridalwear brand Nazranaa. The event added another moment to her New York journey, following her recent move to the city to pursue an MBA at Stern, NYU.

Apoorva makes her first appearance in Nazranaa at New York Fashion Week

Apoorva attended the show from the front row, representing Nazranaa, a New Jersey-based South Asian bridal boutique known for its custom-designed wedding and bridalwear. Established in 2012, the brand describes itself as the largest South Asian bridal boutique in the US, with a focus on bespoke and custom-made pieces. Apoorva was also styled and dressed by Nazranaa for the occasion, wearing pieces exclusively from the brand’s collection.

For the event, Apoorva opted for a shimmery ensemble featuring an embellished corset-style top paired with a flowing skirt. She completed the look with a bindi, adding an Indian touch to the outfit. She also shared pictures from the evening against the New York skyline and captioned the post, “my first ever NYFW show for and in @nazranaa”.

The appearance comes after Apoorva’s recent move to New York for her studies. Attending Fashion Week adds another experience to her time in the city, as she continues to explore her new surroundings while pursuing her MBA at NYU.

For Apoorva, her first NYFW show also brought together two aspects of her current life in New York — her studies and her growing presence in the fashion and content space. Her association with Nazranaa saw her attend the show while wearing the brand’s collection, marking her first-ever New York Fashion Week experience.

Also Read : Rebel Kid aka Apoorva reveals why she left India for New York: “I had absolutely no control over my own life”

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