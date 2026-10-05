Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement for India at Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show; see her stylish look

Janhvi Kapoor continues to strengthen her presence on the international fashion circuit as she represented India at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. The actor’s latest appearance at the luxury fashion house’s showcase adds to her growing association with the brand and further positions her as a familiar Indian face within the global Miu Miu fashion landscape.

Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement for India at Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show; see her stylish look

For the Paris Fashion Week outing, Janhvi Kapoor was styled by Rhea Kapoor in a distinctive Miu Miu ensemble that combined playful elements with a polished fashion sensibility. She opted for a rich brown textured jacket, which was paired with a colourful patterned knit mini skirt. Oversized sunglasses completed the look, adding another statement element to the ensemble.

The combination reflected Miu Miu’s youthful and unconventional approach to fashion, while Janhvi brought her own styling sensibility to the look. Her appearance also highlighted the actor’s ability to experiment with silhouettes and statement pieces while maintaining a distinctive fashion identity.

Janhvi Kapoor’s association with Miu Miu has developed over the years, with the actor repeatedly embracing the Italian luxury fashion house’s aesthetic. Her appearances in the brand’s creations have ranged across different styles and silhouettes, contributing to a recognisable fashion connection between the actor and the label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Her latest appearance at the Paris Fashion Week showcase also comes at a time when Janhvi has increasingly been part of conversations around Indian representation at major international fashion events. By attending the Miu Miu show, the actor joins a global gathering of fashion personalities and further expands her visibility beyond the Indian entertainment industry.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to next be seen in Raaka, which is expected to feature Allu Arjun along with an ensemble cast. She is also set to be part of Lag Jaa Gale, which is expected to feature Lakshya and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor recreate THIS Dhadak moment in KALKI Fashion’s BTS video

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