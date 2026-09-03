Star Plus is set to introduce a large-scale arena for its upcoming quiz-based reality show India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor. The show will bring 100 contestants from different backgrounds together on an amphitheatre-style set, with technology and visual elements designed to support the format of the competition.

India Ke Top 1% set revealed: Inside the grand amphitheatre arena built for 100 contestants in the Anil Kapoor hosted show

The contestants featured on the show will include students, homemakers, shopkeepers, YouTubers, magicians and real estate agents, among others. They will come from both rural and urban parts of India, bringing together participants from varied professions and backgrounds.

The set has been designed to allow the action to be captured from multiple angles, with cameras positioned across the arena. The production also features 100 individual tablets through which contestants can participate in the game in either Hindi or English. Large screens around the arena will display the ongoing action and help contestants stay connected with the proceedings.

Another feature of the set is the individual status lighting assigned to each contestant. The lighting changes according to their progress in the competition, with colours shifting from blue to red as the game moves forward. A circular LED floor forms another key component of the arena, displaying gameplay graphics and percentage levels as contestants advance towards the Top 1%.

According to the makers, the set was constructed within a month with the involvement of hundreds of people. The design process itself involved exploring multiple options over a period of two to three months before the final arena was selected.

Speaking about designing Star Plus' India Ke Top 1% set, Varsha Jain shared, “Creating the set of India Ke Top 1% has been an incredibly exciting and creatively satisfying experience. To give the show a premium, larger-than-life feel, we explored multiple options for almost two to three months before finalizing this space. It then took us another month, along with the hard work of hundreds of people, to build the entire arena. Every element has been carefully designed and handcrafted down to the finest detail. We wanted the set to feel glossy and futuristic, but also warm, fun and inviting. For me, the individual status lighting, which changes with each contestant’s journey, and the circular LED floor, which brings the gameplay and percentage levels alive, are the biggest highlights. Despite the scale and technology, the set never feels intimidating, and that balance is what makes it truly special.”

India Ke Top 1% is scheduled to premiere on September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show will see Anil Kapoor interact with the 100 contestants as they compete through the quiz format, with the arena serving as the central setting for the game.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor on India Ke Top 1%: “The best part is all of India can play along while watching the show”

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