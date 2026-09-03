The composer-singer marks the milestone by returning to the Awarapan franchise with his version of ‘Yeh Awarapan’.

Amaal Mallik is marking 11 years since the release of ‘O Khuda’, the song that introduced him as a playback singer and added a new dimension to his career as a composer. Released on September 3, 2015, the song featured in Hero and became an important milestone in Mallik’s musical journey.

Amaal Mallik completes 11 years of ‘O Khuda’: From singing debut in Hero to Awarapan 2

Mallik had already made his mark as a composer with Jai Ho before making his singing debut. Interestingly, his transition to playback singing came after he recorded a scratch version of ‘O Khuda’. Director Nikkhil Advani reportedly responded positively to the version, particularly its youthful quality. After multiple singers were considered for the track, Mallik’s scratch recording was ultimately retained as the final version.

Following ‘O Khuda’, Mallik continued to establish himself as both a composer and vocalist in the Hindi film music industry. Over the years, his work has included songs such as ‘Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Aashiq Surrender Hua’, ‘Gulabi 2.0’ and ‘Tere Mere’, among other tracks.

The 11-year milestone now coincides with Mallik’s association with Awarapan 2, connecting the singer-composer to another film franchise known for its music and emotional storytelling. Mallik is part of the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’, which features Arijit Singh and Mallik. Arijit’s version has already been released, while Mallik’s own version is set to arrive soon.

The release of his version will offer listeners an opportunity to hear Mallik’s interpretation of the track following Arijit Singh’s rendition. For the musician, the association also marks a connection between different stages of his career — from an unexpected scratch recording that led to his singing debut to contributing as an established composer and singer to Awarapan 2.

Reflecting on the journey, Amaal Mallik said, “When I look back at ‘O Khuda’ today, I feel incredibly grateful because I had no idea that one song would open such a beautiful chapter in my life. Eleven years later, being part of Awarapan 2 feels very special. I’ve grown so much as a musician, and I’m really excited for people to hear my version of ‘Yeh Awarapan’ after Arijit’s version.”

With ‘Yeh Awarapan’ connecting Mallik to the Awarapan franchise, the song also becomes part of a musical journey that began with his first playback recording 11 years ago.

Also Read: Amaal Mallik takes a break from film music to focus on his well-being: “Bid me farewell now, I’ll be back”

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