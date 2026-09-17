Anil Kapoor credits daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for his success in life: “Having two daughters is a double bonus”

Anil Kapoor is set to begin a new chapter with India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show, which premieres on September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the actor reflected on his own experiences of balancing a demanding career with family responsibilities during a conversation with one of the contestants.

Anil Kapoor credits daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for his success in life: “Having two daughters is a double bonus”

The contestant shared that he had decided to take a break from work after realising that his family needed more of his time. His experience led Anil Kapoor to recall a particularly difficult phase of his own life, when his professional commitments kept him away from an important family moment.

Speaking about the importance of making time for family, Anil Kapoor said, “Bahut log kehte hain ki main apni family ke liye kaam karta hoon, lekin main bhi ab yeh seekh raha hoon ki family ko waqt dena kitna zaroori hai. Hamare jo sons-in-law hain, woh family aur work ke liye proper time nikaalte hain. Jab main aapki umar ka tha aur Rhea paida hui thi, main hospital late pahuncha tha. Main aaj tak khud ko forgive nahi kar saka. Rhea ki delivery ho gayi thi aur main kuch waqt baad wahan pahuncha. Main poori raat shoot kar raha tha aur meri aankh lag gayi. Jab main utha, tab tak Rhea was born. Having a daughter is a bonus, aur meri do daughters hain, Sonam aur Rhea, toh mere liye double bonus hai.”

The actor’s comments highlighted how his long career sometimes came at the cost of spending time with his family. He also acknowledged the way his sons-in-law manage their professional commitments while making time for their families.

At 69, Anil Kapoor continues to remain active across films and television. With India Ke Top 1%, he will take on a new role as the host of a quiz-based show, where contestants will compete by testing their logic, observation and general understanding.

The format will also allow viewers to participate from home. Through JioHotstar, audiences can Play Along and stand a chance to win prizes, including Smart TVs and smartphones, while attempting to see if they can make it to India’s Top 1%.

India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show premieres on September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Also Read : Ganesh Acharya on his first collaboration with Anil Kapoor, “I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time”

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