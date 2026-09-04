Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise every single day. On Wednesday, September 2, it earned Rs. 7.73 crore, which was not much of a drop from the Tuesday earnings of Rs. 8.07 crores. This is a feat considering the makers offered tickets for a discount on Tuesday. However, on Thursday, when the collections were expected to slip below Wednesday's numbers, the collections instead went into double digits. As per early estimates, the Thursday earnings are around Rs. 11.20 crores. Hence, Hanuman Ansh has now collected approx. Rs. 75 crores and will cross Rs. 100 crore in the fifth weekend.

How Toxic’s REJECTION helped Hanuman Ansh Explode: Devotional film was postponed by a week due to Spider-Man; makers resorted to BOGO on release day before the film began its HISTORIC run

Hanuman Ansh has created a sensation, but a month ago, there was barely any awareness about it. It was to be released on July 31, a day after the release of the gigantic Hollywood blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film was pushed, rightfully so, by a week and arrived in cinemas on August 7.

The makers resorted to a Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket-free offer in its initial week. On the day of its release, it was screened in 289 theatres and earned just Rs. 10.44 lakhs. In its first week, it earned a mere Rs. 1.07 crore, a figure that also includes tickets booked under the BOGO offer as well as those sold on Tuesday at discounted prices of just Rs. 99 and Rs. 149. From Rs. 12.89 lakhs on its first Thursday, the collections slipped to Rs. 3.02 lakhs a day later, on Friday, August 14. This is when Hanuman Ansh was screened in just 30 screens due to competition from Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. A day later, the film was screened on just 29 screens, the lowest screen count it had faced until then. While it earned Rs. 3.02 lakhs on August 14, the earnings jumped to Rs. 9.80 lakhs on Independence Day.

Every film saw dramatic jumps on August 15, including the debacle, Batwara 1947. As a result, all films saw a huge drop in earnings on August 16. But Hanuman Ansh was perhaps the ONLY film in the country whose collections rose to Rs. 16.15 lakhs that day. Despite playing in limited screens, the occupancy was 73% on August 15 and 69% on August 16. This itself was a sign that the film is having a miracle run, but perhaps everyone missed it.

Yet, overall collections remained low and the second week earnings were just Rs. 50 lakhs. On its third Friday, Hanuman Ansh jumped by nearly Rs. 10 lakhs compared to the previous day and collected Rs. 15.93 lakhs. Screen count also jumped from 38 to 128. When the film collected Rs. 2.58 crores on third Sunday, it became clear that it’s going to have a golden run. Yet, it was difficult to imagine that after collecting Rs. 11.09 crores in Week 3, Hanuman Ansh would go on to collect a whopping Rs. 62 crores in Week 4. On its day of release, Hanuman Ansh had 368 shows in 289 theatres and sold 4,505 tickets. On day 28, it played in 7,393 shows in 1,155 theatres and sold nearly 5.75 lakh tickets.

What’s important to note is that the debacle of Toxic also played a part in the miraculous run of Hanuman Ansh. The day the Yash-starrer released, on August 26, Hanuman Ansh's collections dropped to Rs 1.61 crore, compared to Rs. 2.54 crores the previous day. On its second day, it became clear that Toxic has been rejected outright. Hanuman Ansh took advantage of the situation, and its shows increased considerably with each passing day. On Saturday and Sunday, Toxic was played in 3 or 4 shows in single screens and 1 show was devoted to Hanuman Ansh. In 48 hours, the situation was reversed.

Toxic opened with a bang, proving that there was considerable excitement around the film. Had it enjoyed positive word of mouth, it would have retained a large share of its shows. Hanuman Ansh would still have secured decent showcasing, but certainly not at this scale. In that scenario, its collections may not have even reached the Rs. 75 crore mark.

Exhibitors-distributors speak

Besides the debacle of Toxic, sincere and honest storytelling and extremely positive word of mouth, what helped was the marketing push. Moreover, Cinépolis India's distribution strategy also worked wonders. Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, explained, “Most films get judged in two weekends. The data on this one told us to wait. When we consolidated to 40 screens in the second week, per-screen collections nearly tripled, which told us the film was holding its audience. So, we rebuilt the release around that demand, centre by centre. We held shows where occupancy was strong, added shows where bookings built up, and took the film back into markets it had left. It is now playing on more than 2,000 screens across every major chain and hundreds of independent cinemas.”

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd remarked, “Hanuman Ansh is driven by strong audience appreciation and positive word of mouth. The film is currently witnessing occupancy above 50% at PVR INOX, while its biggest fourth week and strongest Tuesday performance yet underline the depth of its growing audience connection.”

To conclude

Hanuman Ansh’s journey is a reminder that at the box office, genuine audience acceptance can overturn every prediction. From being reduced to just 29 screens to becoming the country’s top-performing film on certain days, its extraordinary rise has been powered by word of mouth, smart showcasing and fortunate circumstances. With the Rs. 100 crore mark now within touching distance, Hanuman Ansh has already emerged as one of the biggest box office miracles in recent times.

Also Read: BREAKING: Toxic’s English version to release in India on September 4; is 18 minutes shorter than the Indian-language versions

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