Toxic is a rare pan-India film to have been made not only in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, but also in English. In fact, the film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English. While all the Indian-language versions released across the country on August 26, the English version did not. Those keen to watch Toxic in English can now finally catch it on the big screen.

BREAKING: Toxic’s English version to release in India on September 4; is 18 minutes shorter than the Indian-language versions

The English version of Toxic will see a release in Indian screens on September 4. Interestingly, it has a tighter narrative. This is because its runtime is 176.52 minutes. In other words, Toxic's English version is 2 hours, 56 minutes and 52 seconds. The rest of the versions of the Yash-starrer have a run time of 194.12 minutes. In other words, Toxic is 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds long.

The English version of Toxic was certified with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on September 1. Interestingly, it did release overseas on August 26, the same day as the rest of the versions released in India and abroad. Overseas, Phars Film acquired the international theatrical rights exclusively for the five Indian-language versions while Lionsgate acquired the rights to distribute the English version across international territories to target mainstream, non-diaspora audiences and wider western theatrical chains.

Besides Yash, Toxic stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and others. Yash appears in a double role in this film which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Both Geetu Mohandas and Yash have also written the film. Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's KVN Productions.

Also Read: Why Toxic is more than just another gangster drama: 5 reasons to watch Yash’s latest

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