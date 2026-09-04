Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to take on a presenter role at this year’s LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris. The actor will present the Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the event, joining Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence and Thai actor Urassaya ‘Yaya’ Sperbund in the presenter line-up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present Karl Lagerfeld Prize at LVMH Prize Ceremony in Paris

The ceremony will take place at the Fondation Louis Vuitton and will recognise emerging talent in the fashion industry. Nine designers have been shortlisted for three prizes at this year’s event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present Karl Lagerfeld Prize

Priyanka will present the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, which includes a €200,000 grant along with a year of mentorship. The programme covers areas including sustainability, communication, marketing, manufacturing and financial management.

Jennifer Lawrence will present the €400,000 Grand Prize, while Yaya Sperbund will present the Savoir Faire Prize.

Priyanka's role at the ceremony comes as she continues her association with the international fashion and luxury industry. The actor has represented Dior as an ambassador and has regularly appeared at major fashion events in Paris and other global fashion capitals.

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Nine designers compete for LVMH Prize honours

The finalists for this year's LVMH Prize include Julie Kegels, Petra Fagerström, De Pino, Ponte, The Vxlley, Institution, Lii, Colleen Allen and Yoshita 1967.

The winners will be selected by a jury comprising prominent figures from the international fashion industry. The jury includes Celine’s Michael Rider, Loewe’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Pucci’s Camille Miceli, and Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton and LVMH Fashion Group.

With Priyanka, Jennifer and Yaya presenting the three awards, the ceremony will bring together established names from entertainment and fashion while putting the focus on the next generation of designers.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends Rakhi from LA to Parineeti Chopra for the latter’s son Neer on behalf of daughter Malti

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