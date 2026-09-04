Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has officially completed its shoot. The film, which brings the three actors together for the first time in a romantic war drama, is now set to enter the post-production stage.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shoot of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love and War

The film’s shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit. Following the wrap, the filmmaker will now turn his attention towards the film’s post-production work.

Love & War has been among the most anticipated upcoming Hindi films, particularly because of its cast and Bhansali’s involvement. While details about the film’s story and visuals have largely been kept under wraps, the completion of the shoot marks an important step ahead of its theatrical release.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027, giving it a release window around the Republic Day weekend. The announcement has further increased curiosity around the project, which is expected to combine elements of romance and war against a large-scale backdrop.

With Bhansali directing, the film also marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after their previous association in Brahmāstra. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, joins the cast for the first time in a Bhansali directorial.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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