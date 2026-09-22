The first song from Gunmaaster G9, titled ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, is set to release tomorrow, September 23. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh and has been composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

Gunmaaster G9 first song ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ to release tomorrow

The track brings together Emraan and Himesh once again, continuing their musical association that dates back to films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar and Dil Diya Hai. Gunmaaster G9 also reunites Himesh with director Aditya Datt, who previously directed Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Ahead of the song’s release, Emraan Hashmi shared a post on Instagram announcing the track along with a teaser video. The actor wrote: “THE FIRST BEAT HITS TOMORROW. 🔥 #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne, the first song from #GunmaasterG9, is OUT TOMORROW. A Himesh Reshammiya Musical. Romance. Music. Action. Get ready for an Afsaana that brings all three together. In cinemas 27th November 2026. #Gunmaaster #G9.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The song is expected to introduce the musical side of Gunmaaster G9, which combines romance and action. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead, with Aparshakti Khurana also part of the cast. It is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir.

The upcoming song also marks another collaboration between Emraan and Himesh, whose earlier work together remains associated with the actor’s music-driven films from the 2000s. The teaser of Gunmaaster G9 had already featured the track, giving a brief glimpse of the song.

Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: What makes an Aditya Datt film? Five signatures Gunmaaster G9 could bring together

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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